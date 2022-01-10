 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $175,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $175,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $175,000

This home is being sold AS IS. Welcome to the desirable Longleaf neighborhood! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath Charleston Single Home has a ton of potential. The floorplan includes a bedroom on the main level along with the eat in kitchen, utility, dining and family rooms. Upstairs there is an additional 3 bedrooms and two full baths. This home is a fixer upper with great bones, curb appeal and in a desirable location off Damon Dr. Do not miss this opportunity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert