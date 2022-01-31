4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $179,900

Welcome home to the quaint neighborhood of Hillcrest! Conveniently located off Palmetto street with close proximity to all the necessary amenities. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is situated on .96 acres and includes a private pond, detached storage building and a screened in balcony porch overlooking the backyard. The first floor includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, den, 3 bedrooms (including the owners suite) and 2 full bathrooms. There are hardwood floors under the hallway, den, and all the bedrooms. The lower level includes an additional living room, kitchen, laundry room, and the 4th bedroom and full bathroom. The living room leads out to the backyard covered patio space. Come and see first hand all this home has to offer, and the tremendous potential with just a little TLC and personal touch!