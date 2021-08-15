 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $199,900

Lots of charm and character to this older home. Needs updating. House is being sold "as is" with no repairs. Master bedroom on first level with 3 bedrooms and an office on the second level. Laundry/Craft room. Two fireplaces with gas logs. Jennair grill with downdraft in kitchen.

