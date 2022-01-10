4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $209,000

A renovation masterpiece! This amazing home has been completely remodeled from head to toe, including - a new roof, new vinyl siding, new insulated windows, new HVAC systems, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, appliances, and granite counter tops, new completely renovated bathrooms, all new doors and fixtures, and fresh paint. Great floorplan with two bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. There is also an extra space off the kitchen that can be used as a home office or study area. There has been so much attention to detail and quality, this is an opportunity to get a great price on a like-new home! Don't miss out!