4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $209,000

Welcome home to the Longleaf neighborhood conveniently located just off Second Loop. This home is situated on a large corner lot and this single-story floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and separate outside storage building/ workshop. This home features hardwood, laminate and tile flooring throughout as well as a new tankless hot water heater. The kitchen features a spacious eating area that also accesses the deck at the rear of the home. Adjacent to the eating area you will find the 4th bedroom owners suite and full bath. Down the main hall you will find three additional bedrooms, a full hall bath and a Jack and Jill bath connecting two of the bedrooms. The exterior of this home features a large open front yard, fenced in back yard, and the spacious workshop. Come see this great home and schedule your showing today!