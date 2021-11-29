 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $209,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $209,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $209,900

Charming well kept residence in West Pointe subdivision. This wonderful home features 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with great entertaining space and a kitchen perfect for preparing large meals that is open to the family room. The screened in porch is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Call for you appointment today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert