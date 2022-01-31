4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $230,000

Spectacular listing, located in the heart of the South side of town. Minutes from the Medical University of South Carolina, Florence Medical Center. Variety of eating establishments and shopping within minutes of the home. Home offers Four Bedrooms and Two updated Full baths. Completely updated Kitchen with solid surface countertops and decorative Backsplash. Kitchen cabinets has Under-cabinet Lighting system. Laminate Flooring throughout. Lovely Sunroom that allows plenty natural light, wired for sound to the outdoor speaker system. Perfect for your summer Pool Parties. A retractable awing overlooks a delightful Pool for those Hot South Carolina days and nights. Large outside storage building that could used as a Man cave or She shed. Home also offer a No Maintenance Metal Roof along with Energy efficient Solar Panels. This is the home for you. Don't let it pass you by.