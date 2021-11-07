 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $230,000

This Beautiful All American 2 story 4 bedroom 2 bath home with it's white vinyl siding and black shutters, is situated in a very popular area of Florence called The Beauty Trail. Boulavard lined streets with crepe myrtles and azealas bursting with Southern charm.The large fenced backyard and 12x16 workshop is a huge bonus. Plenty of room to garden or play a game of catch.Stylish and updated the homey feeling will make you want to sit and visit for hours. Theres a cute side screened porch and a home office complete with book racks.The main bath upstairs has been thoughtfully remodeled.And the natural light pouring in will surely delight the new home owners.Don't miss this one.

