 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $235,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $235,000

Enjoy morning coffee or afternoon gatherings on this country porch overlooking a large sloping front yard. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a gorgeous sandblasted exterior, which has been painted with a heavy duty rubberized paint. This gem features gorgeous wood floors, insulated windows, a fireplace which has gas logs, lovely kitchen cabinets, blinds, marble squares on the kitchen counter and a huge window in the kitchen. The detached two (2) car garage adds to the beauty of this home. Climb the stairs for more storage or finish for an apartment. There are so many options. A new concrete driveway has been added so take a look and make this your dream home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert