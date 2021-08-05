New 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home being constructed in West Florence school district. This home features a open floor plan with spacious kitchen. Master bedroom located 1st floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large 1/2 acre lot on paved Mclaurin Road located on the back side of Forest Lake. Home will have Granite counters, top line appliances, tile floors in all wet areas and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Contact us today to discuss plans and specs of this wonderful new build today.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jennifer Hunt got COVID twice, the second time after being vaccinated.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second wounded Friday night after shots were fired into a car on Hoffmeyer Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s Coastal Plain League team is trading its signature red and white for pink and black.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opened this week at 1927 C W. Palmetto St. in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died Friday afternoon in a vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Pamplico Highway.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence Post 1 scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, rallying past Fort Mill for a 10-6 victory and the program’s fir…
FLORENCE, S.C. — With a new semester fast approaching, Francis Marion University is expanding in more ways than one.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence is on its biggest stage this season, playing in the main draw of the American Legion state tournament. On Friday, Po…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Hartsville woman killed Friday when shots were fired into the car in which she was a passenger was pregnant.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College has narrowed its search for a new president to three finalists.