4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $239,900

New 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home being constructed in West Florence school district. This home features a open floor plan with spacious kitchen. Master bedroom located 1st floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large 1/2 acre lot on paved Mclaurin Road located on the back side of Forest Lake. Home will have Granite counters, top line appliances, tile floors in all wet areas and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Contact us today to discuss plans and specs of this wonderful new build today.

