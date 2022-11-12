Welcome home to this NEW Single-Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Thomasville plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave hood and Dishwasher). There is a private bath in the primary suite with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This home also includes 3 more bedrooms and 2 full secondary bathrooms. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $239,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Results from Florence and Darlington counties' contested races.
FLORENCE, S.C. – More than 14% of South Carolina’s nearly 3.4 million registered voters already have cast their ballots for the 2022 general e…
FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said his fourth-ranked Knights are who they are.
FLORENCE, S.C. – State Sen. Mike Reichenbach of Florence has kept his campaign commitment to donate his entire Senate salary to local charities.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Voters elected Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson to the Florence City Council on Tuesday.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence and South Florence's second-round home playoff football games have been moved up to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday becaus…
FLORENCE, S.C. — While South Florence coach Drew Marlowe praised his top-ranked Bruins for their 61-18 win over Richland Northeast in Friday’s…
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy senior quarterback Hudson Spivey set a school record 102 passing touchdowns for his career in route to a 42-27 win over Pinewood Prep on Wednesday in the SCISA 3A state football semifinals.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Pee Dee basketball players were honored by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association as seniors to watch in thei…