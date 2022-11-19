Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The desirable 2402 Plan Including a versatile flex room and an open concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes with an additional game room and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $239,990
