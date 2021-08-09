4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $249,900

This four bedroom/2.5 bath home is located in the center of town - convenient to grocery stores, doctors, schools, and restaurants. Three living spaces - living room, den, and bonus room - provide plenty of room for home schooling and offices. Bathrooms have been upgraded, a tankless water heater added, new appliances, carpet and floors have been installed, deck has been enlarged. The garage/workshop is 24' X 32". The large, private deck is perfect for friends and family gathering, as well as everyday living.