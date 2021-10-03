4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $258,900

This beautiful and unique home. Master bedroom can be up or down. 4 bedroom 3 full baths. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Refrigerator to remain. Hardwood floors through out the house. Except the bedroom down stairs and the bathrooms. Has ceramic tile floors. Walking out of the dinning room. Step down into the Great room with fireplace. Nice fenced backyard with a gazebo. And screened back porch. Large laundry with great cabinets for storage. Call today for your showing. Extra storage area attached to the back of the house. Seller is offering a home warrant, to buyer.