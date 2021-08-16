 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $262,600

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $262,600

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $262,600

The beautiful home is located in the new subdivision Palms at Forest Lake. This home features 4 bedrooms and two and a half bathes. If you are looking for a large lot look no further this home is situated on .71 acre lot.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert