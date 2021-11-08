Are you ready for game night with family and friends? How about hanging out in your MAN CAVE for the football game? Cookout and POOL party? Maybe just enjoying your morning coffee on the SCREENED IN PORCH? This house offers it ALL!!! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a BONUS ROOM, in the picture perfect setting of Huntington Subdivision. Inside you will find large bedrooms, 2 family rooms, a dining room with beautiful glass doors, a spacious kitchen, gas fireplace, and plenty of storage! Outside you'll fall in love with the established landscaping, the screened in porch and deck, fenced in yard with above ground pool, and did I mention the MAN CAVE. The 2 car garage is insulated with it's own split HVAC unit. There is a full kitchen and a TV station for entertaining, and of course, more storage. Come take a look today! This home is move in ready and just in time for some football parties and holiday celebrations.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $268,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Marshall Edwin Altman, president of Marshall’s Marina in Lake City, is remembered most for his unwavering faith, integrity, …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of Florence will soon have another place to get milkshakes, burgers and hot dogs.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital Wednesday morning after the car they were in was struck from behind on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Air Force chaplains from Florence have been selected for promotion.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Eight people have been arrested and charged in federal court for drug trafficking and firearms offenses in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday's SC Pecan Music & Food Festival turned out to be a tale of two festivals -- one that was cool, windy and dry that was good to all vendors and a second that was cold, windy and wet that favored only food vendors.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a juvenile reported missing Friday.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A business on Sardis Highway had two of its three buildings destroyed in an early Friday morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence home was damaged by fire shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.