4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $269,900

This home really has the wow factor. Home is located in the Timrod Park Historic District and is across from the old Florence Museum, close to downtown and within blocks of great restaurants and entertainment. With approx. 2385 sq. feet, this beauty has been totally renovated and offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, open shelving, and shiplap walls. Just off the kitchen is a dining area with built ins and tons of natural light. A large laundry room, great room with fireplace and a sunroom, just perfect for those morning cups of coffee. Master bedroom is downstairs with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Beautiful flooring and countertops throughout, large beautiful yard with lots of room for entertaining, a detached garage.......this is one home that is a must see!