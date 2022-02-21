4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $269,900

This home has it all! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths with Formal Living Room, Formal Dining, Eat-In Kitchen, Den and Large Bonus Room or Mancave that was previous a hair salon. Handicap/Wheelchair accessible!! Updated Kitchen with tons of Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Log Fireplace in Den. Hardwoods under carpet. Newer Vinyl Windows. Home is wheelchair accessible with Handicap Master Bathroom. All appliances remain! Fenced Backyard with Concrete Patio, Wired Outside Storage Building. Detatched 2 Car Carport with Attic Storage. Mancave/Beauty Shop has half bath and Laundry Room. Separate Zone Line system for heating & cooling. Roof & HVAC replaced in 2018.