Prepare to be impressed by this DELIGHTFUL New home in the Country Club Of South Carolina Community! The desirable Thomasville Plan features a Great open room that flows into a well-appointed kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including a Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a roomy walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $269,990
