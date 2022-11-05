Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Kingston Plan includes a versatile flex room and an open concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional game room and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $269,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − Johnsonville is undefeated going into the playoffs for the fifth time in program history. That is also the case with Flas…
Lynchburg man killed in Florence County wreck
FLORENCE, S.C. – — Bethel Apostolic Church held a groundbreaking Sunday for its new sanctuary on Liberty Chapel Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson coach Rodney Mooney knew his Tigers’ playoff fate was out of their hands following Friday’s loss to Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Fannie Timmons, 80, is a two-time survivor of breast cancer.
FCSO investigating shooting incidents
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are instigating a Wednesday morning home-invasion type robbery that took place in the 500 block of Stackley Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It just so happens that the schedule for the South Florence Bruins breaks down to a very simple formula this season.
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – The Lake View volleyball team has been knocking on the door of the 1A state championship match for the last few seasons.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The United Stated Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has begun an investigation of the zero-tolerance policy im…