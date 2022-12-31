4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $270,000

** Offering $2000.00 towards Movement Mortgage Temp. 1/0 BUY DOWN with Kelly Schafer on FHA or Conv loans or buyer's closing cost. ** No carpet in this 4 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home. Tile flooring in laundry room and bathrooms. Vinyl plank flooring in remainder of home. Split floor plan. Tray ceiling in living area and master bedroom. Ceiling fans in living area & all bedrooms. Rear patio. Granite Kitchen and bathroom counter tops. White shaker cabinets in Kitchen and bathrooms. Linen closets in guest bathroom and Hallway. Walkin closet in master and bedroom #4. Double closets in remaining secondary bedrooms. Cabinet in laundry room. Stainless kitchen appliances include smooth top range, dishwasher and microwave. Walk in Pantry in kitchen with a simple butler's nook next to the walk-in pantry. Vinyl plank flooring in Living area, kitchen, dining area, hallways and bedrooms. Gutters. Sod in front& rear yard. Qualified and approved buyers ONLY. Approval or sufficient funds letter from buyer's financial lender must accompany offer for seller's consideration. Convenient location to hospitals, medical mall, FMU, Athletic complex at FMU;(off Palmetto Street), Touchstone Energy commerce City, Downtown Florence, Senior center & Freedom Park. Entrance to neighborhood off Freedom Blvd. (off Palmetto Street; Rt. 76). $2500.00 EM - No Exceptions. Covenant & Restrictions on file and enforced.