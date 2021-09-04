 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $270,990

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $270,990

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $270,990

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lake Community! The desirable 2402 Plan includes a versatile flex room and an open concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Other Highlights include a is a relaxing covered porch space and a 2-car garage.

