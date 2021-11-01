4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $274,900

Welcome to Muldrow's Mill A quiet Established neighborhood to raise your family. This spacious 4 bedroom and 3.5 Bath will be just what you need for your growing family. Muldrow's Mill pond right in your back yard with your own private composite deck. For the Gardner you have your own greenhouse! So much more! Come see for yourself and sit on the front porch awhile! Call for your showing today! Seller recently purchased in July of this year but is relocating with his company.