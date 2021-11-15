4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $275,000

Wonderful brick home in the Cloisters subdivision. 4 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Nice, large upstairs master suite. Large family room with fireplace which opens into a great Florida room. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets with a breakfast nook that overlooks the back patio. Formal dining room great for the family dinners. 2 car garage and a nice mudroom at the garage entrance into the home. This home sits on a large lot that has mature landscape with beautiful trees. Well maintained home and move in ready. Come take a look today at this fabulous home that is ready to be your new home. Hurry it won't last long.