4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $275,000

2 story brick home full of light and love. Located in the lovely neighborhood of Oakdale featuring WEST FLORENCE schools. Nice large fenced back yard. 2 car carport. The windows have been replaced with durable vinyl, new Luxury Vinyl floor Planking throughout the home and new lush bedroom carpets.Freshly painted in neutral gray this home is move in ready! One of the 4 bedrooms upstairs has been converted to a laundry/workout room but could be returned back to a bedroom if desired. The formal dining room and large playroom/front room give extra flex space. The family room is located at the back of the home with acess to the screened porch for extened living space.The farmhouse feeling kitchen with its beemed ceiling , is large enough for a breakfast table. This owner has taken down several trees to allow for beautiful light to flood inside. Also giving the .65 yard that kid friendly feel. Oakdale features a beautiful lake and it is a great walking neighborhood.