 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $275,000

2 story brick home full of light and love. Located in the lovely neighborhood of Oakdale featuring WEST FLORENCE schools. Nice large fenced back yard. 2 car carport. The windows have been replaced with durable vinyl, new Luxury Vinyl floor Planking throughout the home and new lush bedroom carpets.Freshly painted in neutral gray this home is move in ready! One of the 4 bedrooms upstairs has been converted to a laundry/workout room but could be returned back to a bedroom if desired. The formal dining room and large playroom/front room give extra flex space. The family room is located at the back of the home with acess to the screened porch for extened living space.The farmhouse feeling kitchen with its beemed ceiling , is large enough for a breakfast table. This owner has taken down several trees to allow for beautiful light to flood inside. Also giving the .65 yard that kid friendly feel. Oakdale features a beautiful lake and it is a great walking neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert