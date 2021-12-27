4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $275,000

If you're looking for a beautiful home in a country setting, but not far from town, then this is the home for you. Situated on 1.5acres, this fantastic 4BR/2.5BA home is located in the sought after Farmingdale Subdivision. This one level home features an open floor plan with laminate flooring in the living areas and bedrooms and tile in the wet areas. Spacious kitchen boasts tons of cabinet/counter space, work island, breakfast area, and includes new range, microwave, and dishwasher. Cozy den features vaulted ceiling and recess lighting. French doors lead to dinning room that could be utilized as a great home office. Master suite includes his/her sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Additional three bedrooms all ample size. Enjoy relaxing on the back porch watching the kids play. With all this fantastic home has to offer, it surely won't last long!