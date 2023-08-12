Welcome home to this NEW Single-Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Thomasville Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. This home also includes 3 more bedrooms, a full secondary bathroom, and a patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $276,990
