 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $278,400

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $278,400

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $278,400

Welcome to the desirable neighborhood of Villa Toscanna located in West Florence. This pristine, like-new four-bedroom floorplan features 3 bedrooms on the main level, with the fourth bed and full bath on the second level. This home features a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, tray ceilings and, opens to the formal dining room. Kitchen includes tile floors, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and disposal. Adjacent to the kitchen there is also a breakfast area and pantry. The downstairs owner’s suite has a tray ceiling, large bath with tile floors, double sinks, jet tub, shower and large walk-in closet. First floor has a combination of hardwoods, tile, and carpet. The bonus room has carpet and crawl in attic access on either side. The fully fenced in backyard is fully landscaped and well-manicured. Do not miss your opportunity to view this property today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert