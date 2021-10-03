4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $278,400

Welcome to the desirable neighborhood of Villa Toscanna located in West Florence. This pristine, like-new four-bedroom floorplan features 3 bedrooms on the main level, with the fourth bed and full bath on the second level. This home features a spacious living room with a gas fireplace, tray ceilings and, opens to the formal dining room. Kitchen includes tile floors, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and disposal. Adjacent to the kitchen there is also a breakfast area and pantry. The downstairs owner’s suite has a tray ceiling, large bath with tile floors, double sinks, jet tub, shower and large walk-in closet. First floor has a combination of hardwoods, tile, and carpet. The bonus room has carpet and crawl in attic access on either side. The fully fenced in backyard is fully landscaped and well-manicured. Do not miss your opportunity to view this property today!