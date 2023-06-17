Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Thomasville Plan features an open concept living space with a great room and dining area, perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). Enjoy the first primary suite on the first floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The is also a flex room which could make the perfect office space. All other bedrooms, including a second primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The 2nd primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional gameroom space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $278,490
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Mullins native Kendrick. D. Lewis was among three members of the South Carolina State University athletics staff who receiv…
FLORENCE, S.C. — The championship court at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center on Barnes Street in Florence has been renamed the Jolette Law Cha…
LEXINGTON, S.C. -- Drew Jeffords of Florence posted a second-round score of two-under par 70 to take the solo lead of the 65th SCGA Junior Cha…
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A worker from Horry County died Monday morning when a machine collapsed and fell on him.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Chicken bog is a simple concoction of chicken, sausage, rice, pepper and, well, whatever else cooks might add to differentia…