Welcome home to this NEW Single-Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The Thomasville Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. This home also includes 3 more bedrooms, a full secondary bathroom, and a patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $278,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
A gruesome video that may have recorded the last moments of five kidnapped young men has transported Mexico back to the darkest days of drug c…
MARION, S.C. – Marion has a new option in town for hot slices of pizza named after familiar locations. The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a r…
FLORENCE, S.C. - The Florence County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman on a charge of shoplifting.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Jerry Lee, who founded what is now the Florence One Schools athletic banquet, died Thursday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Florence men have been arrested and charged with forgery after Florence County Sheriff's deputies following the investig…