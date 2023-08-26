Wow, what a great price on this wonderful New Construction home that is finished and ready to be your new home. This home features 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath and is located conveniently in the West Florence school district. Nice open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, solid surface counter tops and stainless appliances. The owner suite is located on the first floor with 3 more bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Schedule your tour today of this very nice finished home that is ready for it's new owner*******
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $278,500
