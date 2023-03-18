Welcome Home to 1423 Bourbon - located in Summergate. This is a newly constructed, 1-story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is soon to be ready for you. The inviting foyer leads you to an open flow to the great room and spacious kitchen with a large island, dining area, and pantry for easy access to everyday essentials. The owner's retreat is nestled in the back of the home and features a large walk-in closet. All luxury vinyl flooring throughout is spot on for pet friendliness and easy maintenance - no carpet. The convenient location allows for easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants, and interstate travel. There is also a back porch for relaxing and enjoying the great outdoors. Make your appointment to see all this new home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "Home!"