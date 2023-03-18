Welcome Home to 1423 Bourbon - located in Summergate. This is a newly constructed, 1-story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is soon to be ready for you. The inviting foyer leads you to an open flow to the great room and spacious kitchen with a large island, dining area, and pantry for easy access to everyday essentials. The owner's retreat is nestled in the back of the home and features a large walk-in closet. All luxury vinyl flooring throughout is spot on for pet friendliness and easy maintenance - no carpet. The convenient location allows for easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants, and interstate travel. There is also a back porch for relaxing and enjoying the great outdoors. Make your appointment to see all this new home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "Home!"
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $278,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Women's NCAA tournament: South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, Virginia Tech earn No. 1 seeds. See the full bracket here.
The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A few postgame jogs did nothing to calm Aydin Palmer.
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence is ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time under coach Kenny Gray. Also for the first time under Gray, th…
Ukraine's military is focused on one task: removing Russian soldiers from the battlefield. But faced with a foe whose ranks are known to be ri…