4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,000

Immaculate, traditional brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home! Perfect for a large family. Estimated 2,645 sq.ft. sitting on .29 acre lot in established and convenient Sandhurst subdivision. Formal living & dining room, large eat-in kitchen with breakfast area, food pantry, lots of storage, large family room with gas log fireplace and built-ins, tiled sun room with professionally tinted windows, beautiful yard with pretty above ground pool that has a deck and patio for entertaining. This yard is like an oasis with privacy fencing, 2 car garage, small greenhouse and front porch. $279,000.