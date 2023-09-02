Welcome home to this NEW Single-Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Thomasville Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. This home also includes 3 more bedrooms, a full secondary bathroom, and a patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fights in stands lead to law enforcement clearing field, stadium and grounds.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia is set to close in on the Pee Dee Region Wednesday evening, and a number of school districts are announcing …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain and flooding to the Pee Dee starting on Wednesda…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…