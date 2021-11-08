 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,900

Beautiful country setting with all new exterior paint and fencing- new windows. This home boasts four bedrooms down and bonus up. Large great room with fireplace and wet bar. Sit on the large quaint sunroom with a view of the backyard square footage is 3,193 with enclosed sunroom. This home is conveniently located near 601 first interstate access.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert