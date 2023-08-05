Wow, what a great price on this wonderful New Construction home that is finished and ready to be your new home. This home features 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath and is located conveniently in the West Florence school district. Nice open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and stainless appliance. Owners suite is located on first floor with 3 more bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Schedule your tour today of this very nice finished home that is ready for it's new owner*******-CANNOT BE SHOWN TILL AUGUST 1,2023 TUESDAY ****
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,972
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘It’s just like magic’: Little-known but efficient, geothermal pumps a different way to heat and cool your house
More than one-third of all U.S. energy consumption is from heating and cooling homes and buildings. A major push is now underway to get people…
Jamarcus Williams' sixth-inning grand slam helped Florence rally for a 9-5 victory over Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) on Wednesday at the American Legi…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence is about to get a whole lot sweeter Friday when locally owned and operated Florence Crumbl Cookies opens its doors.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a suspect in the early Wed…
Trailing by five runs in the top of the sixth inning, Post 1 mounted its second big inning in as many days – scoring eight runs en route to a …