Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW Single-Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Thomasville Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave hood, and Dishwasher). Additionally, the primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This home also includes 3 more bedrooms and 2 full secondary baths.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $279,990
