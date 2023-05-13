Welcome Home to 1411 Bourbon - located in Summergate.This is a new construction, 1-story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is soon to be ready for you. The inviting foyer leads you to an open flow to the great room and spacious kitchen, which features a large island, dining area, and pantry for easy access to everyday essentials. The owner's retreat is nestled in theback of the home and features a large walk-in closet. All luxury vinyl flooring throughout is spot on for pet friendliness and easy maintenance - no carpet. The convenient location allows for easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants, and interstate travel. There is also a back porch for relaxing and enjoying the great outdoors. Make your appointment to see all this new home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "Home!" The listing photos are of another recently completed home to diplay finishes; actual interior/exterior may differ.