Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Kingston Plan includes a versatile flex room and an open concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional game room and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $284,990
