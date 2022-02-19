 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $286,990

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $286,990

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $286,990

Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lake Community! The desirable 2402 Plan includes an open concept design with a separate living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Other features include a 2- car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence's gateways to be improved
Local News

Florence's gateways to be improved

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city. 

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November
Local News

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert