You will love this DELIGHTFUL NEW Single-Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Winslow Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). In addition, the primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This home also includes 3 more bedrooms and a full secondary bath.