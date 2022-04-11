 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $289,900

Beautifully maintained home located on a cul-de-sac in Westwind Estates. 4 bedrooms (bonus room is 4th bedroom), 2 baths, approx. 2100 square feet. Front porch, fenced rear yard, double garage, outside storage building, rear patio. Spacious great room with fireplace. Bright and airy kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Awesome master bedroom with en suite bath. New roof. New HVAC unit. What an amazing property to call your new home! Schedule your showing right away! $289,900.

