Welcome Home to 1438 Summergate Drive. This newly constructed, 1-story, brick home is soon to be ready for you. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and includes a fenced backyard. The inviting foyer leads you to an open flow to the great room and spacious kitchen. The kitchen features a large island, dining area, and pantry for easy access to everyday essentials. The owner's retreat is nestled in the back of the home and features a large walk-in closet. All luxury vinyl flooring throughout is spot on for pet friendliness and easy maintenance - no carpet. The convenient location allows for easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants, and interstate travel. There is also a back porch for relaxing and enjoying the great outdoors. Make your appointment to see all this new home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "Home!"
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $289,900
