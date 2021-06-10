4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $289,900

There's not much left from 1975 in this elegantly remodeled and updated one story brick home with open floor plan and great room. Unique ranch with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths including a large true master bedroom suite with walk in closet and bathroom with two sinks and separate garden tub and shower. In the great room there is extra space for a home office area and a vaulted ceiling with shiplap. This home has a separate dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances which includes a refrigerator and a range with coordinating range hood at the island painted in a grey tone overlooking the family room area for entertaining while you cook, textured quartz countertops and white cabinets with very current door pulls. The bathrooms are tiled tastefully with great countertops and cabinetry. The doors in the interior of this home are solid wood and there is a new stone cap on the traditional brick fireplace in black pearl with new mantle. The deck has been redone in this home, the sub floor is new, the windows open three ways and are new and insulated, the HVAC and duct work is brand new and the roof is two years old. Included with this home is an outdoor storage building with electricity and the appropriate setup and doors to also be a 3rd garage bay. A great blend of old and new but all you will see when you walk in the door is calendar year 2021. To see it is to believe it. Showings to begin Monday, 5/31/2021. View More