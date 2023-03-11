Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Kingston Plan includes a versatile flex room and an open concept layout featuring a Great room, Dining area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional game room and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2-car garage. A 6 month social membership is included when purchasing a new home which includes access to all amenities, discounted rate for golf, food and drinks
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $289,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – Rosters for the 2023 North-South all-star basketball games were announced Wednesday and six area athletes were selected.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- On the heels of several complaints by neighbors, Florence Police initiated a drug investigation in Queensferry off Third Loo…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University honored five of its distinguished alumni at its annual Alumni Awards Ceremony Thursday at the FMU …
Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance real…
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence is leaving American Legion Baseball after 11 years, and its coaches have founded the Sandlapper Baseball Leagu…