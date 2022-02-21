4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $290,000

Lake Front Living at It's Finest, This beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home sits on .59 Acres overlooking a Lake in the Palmetto Shores Subdivision. This Home also has a Bonus Room for Entertaining and a Home Office Room, So whether you want to sit on the porch located off of the Kitchen or go and sit one 1 of the 2 Docks near the Lake and Enjoy your favorite beverage or just sit and enjoy the sounds of nature, the choice is yours. Call and Book Your Showing Today and see for yourself just how special this property truly is.