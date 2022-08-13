Welcome home to this NEW Single-Story Home in the Country Club of South Carolina Community! The desirable Thomasville plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave hood and Dishwasher). There is a private bath in the primary suite with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This home also includes 3 more bedrooms and 2 full secondary bathrooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $291,990
-
- Updated
