Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, all brick home in the West Florence neighborhood of Highgate. Built in 2020 and still in pristine condition it features a large open living area. Amenities include high cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace and luxury vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops with tile backsplash an island with deep sink, and stainless appliances. It is a split floorplan with a large master bedroom featuring a tray ceiling, crown molding, recessed lighting, a large walk-in closet, on-suite bath with dual vanity, a large walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Greet your neighbors from the spacious front porch and spend lazy summer evenings on the large 10’x15’ screened back porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $297,500
