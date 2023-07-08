Wonderful New Construction home that is finished and ready to be your new home. This home features 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath and is located conveniently in the West Florence school district. Nice open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and stainless appliance. Owners suite is located on first floor with 3 more bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Sellers are willing to allow $6000 in Closing Costs and/or concessions to be used by buyers on a acceptable offer. The home is finished and ready to move in so come take a look today and let's make a deal.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $297,500
