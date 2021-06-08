 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,000

Charming home on large corner lot with country feel, guest room down and large eat-in kitchen. Magnificent Florida room with lots of windows overlooking large swimming pool, firepit and outdoor storage with enough backyard room for the kids to play. Brick fence on both sides and charming Charleston authentic brick pavers hand selected for part of the walkway to pool. This gem of a home with so much character is priced to sell! View More

